Andersons Inc CEO Patrick Bowe Sells 23,842 Shares

On December 19, 2023, the insider and President & CEO of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE), Patrick Bowe, sold 23,842 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Andersons Inc is engaged in the agriculture sector with diversified interests in grain, ethanol production, and plant nutrient distribution. The company operates through multiple business segments, including Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 143,818 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Andersons Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 23 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Andersons Inc were trading at $55.96, resulting in a market cap of $1.884 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.64, which is above both the industry median of 16.09 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $55.96 and a GF Value of $46.56, Andersons Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

