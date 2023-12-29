Soleil Boughton, Chief Legal Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial), sold 15,450 shares of the company on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $8.71 per share, resulting in a total value of $134,615.50.

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a telehealth company that provides a modern approach to health and wellness. The company's platform connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Hims & Hers aims to make healthcare more accessible and convenient through its telemedicine services and personalized treatment plans.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 287,440 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 57 insider sells for Hims & Hers Health Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were trading at $8.71, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.823 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.74, with a GuruFocus Value of $11.72, indicating that Hims & Hers Health Inc is considered modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

