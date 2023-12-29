Vincent Pagano, a director at Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, executed a sale of 3,862 shares in the company on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is a homebuilding company that designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,862 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc were trading at $154.59, giving the company a market capitalization of $878.547 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.60, below the industry median of 10.37, and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $154.59 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.23, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.79, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

