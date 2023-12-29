Anthony Derosa, Chief Revenue Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $5 per share, resulting in a total value of $150,000.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is a company that specializes in security screening for people, possessions, and bags. It operates primarily in the security and protection services industry, providing technology solutions designed to detect and prevent modern threats.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 135,457 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider over the specified period.

The insider transaction history for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 30 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc were trading at $5, giving the company a market capitalization of $728.469 million.

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell transactions as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

