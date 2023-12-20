On December 20, 2023, Finser Mark, a director at Amalgamated Financial Corp, executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Amalgamated Financial Corp, traded under the ticker NAS:AMAL, is a financial institution that offers a range of banking products and services. The company specializes in commercial banking, business and consumer lending, and has a strong commitment to socially responsible and sustainable practices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Amalgamated Financial Corp indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 8 insider sells recorded.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp were trading at $26.78, giving the company a market capitalization of $810,294,000.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.16, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 9.015 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $26.78 and a GF Value of $23.59, Amalgamated Financial Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

