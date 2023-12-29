Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell, and store various digital assets, has reported an insider transaction involving its Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider sold 20,000 shares of the company on December 20, 2023. Paul Grewal has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 97,685 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Coinbase Global Inc, which has seen a total of 70 insider sells and only 8 insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Coinbase Global Inc were trading at $161.65, valuing the company at a market cap of $40.2 billion. The stock's price on the transaction date reflects a significant premium over the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $67.21, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.41. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares at a time when the stock is trading well above its GF Value may be of interest to investors and market watchers. However, it is important to note that insider transactions can be motivated by a variety of factors and may not necessarily reflect the insider's view on the company's future performance.

