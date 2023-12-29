Xometry Inc CFO James Rallo Sells 5,000 Shares

James Rallo, the Chief Financial Officer of Xometry Inc (XMTR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Xometry Inc operates as a marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through proprietary AI algorithms. The company provides a range of services, including 3D printing and CNC machining, to a diverse customer base across various industries.

The transaction occurred at a price of $32.3 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $161,500. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 32,711 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history at Xometry Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells. This trend is illustrated in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Xometry Inc's shares were trading at $32.3 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $1.658 billion.

For more information on insider trades at Xometry Inc, interested parties can refer to the company's insider trading history on the SEC's website or on financial analysis platforms.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

