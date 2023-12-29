Ian Sacks, a former director of HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), has sold 45,000 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider sales over the past year, with the insider having sold a total of 45,000 shares and having made no purchases of the stock during this period.

HealthEquity Inc specializes in providing a range of solutions for health savings and spending accounts, as well as offering related advisory services. The company's platform assists consumers in making healthcare saving and spending decisions, managing their health savings accounts, and investing in healthcare-related savings.

The insider transaction history for HealthEquity Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, HealthEquity Inc's shares were trading at $63.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $5.649 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 194.79, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 25.845 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the high price-earnings ratio, the stock appears to be Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, based on a GuruFocus Value of $75.43. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.