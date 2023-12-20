Director Andrew Ng Sells 88,305 Shares of Coursera Inc

On December 20, 2023, Andrew Ng, a director at Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), sold 88,305 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning and instruction. It partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 763,510 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 104 insider sells for Coursera Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $20.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.049 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.06, indicating that Coursera Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $18.94. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

