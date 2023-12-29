Matthias Bodenstedt, the CFO of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX, Financial), executed a sale of 100,000 shares in the company on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating and developing innovative therapeutics for patients with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company leverages its proprietary technology to target key pathways involved in these conditions, aiming to improve the lives of those affected by such diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of the insider's trading activities within the same period.

The insider transaction history at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics indicates a pattern of 4 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were trading at $59.17 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.569 billion.

The insider's sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and outlook. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market, the company's performance, and other factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

