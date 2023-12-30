Assessing Altair Engineering (ALTR)'s Market Position: A Valuation Perspective

Is Altair Engineering Poised for Long-Term Growth or Facing Overvaluation Concerns?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) recently showcased a notable daily gain of 11.48%, accompanied by a 3-month increase of 33.76%. However, with a Loss Per Share of $0.21, investors are prompted to question if the stock is modestly overvalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Altair Engineering, inviting readers to explore the comprehensive assessment that follows.

Company Overview

Altair Engineering Inc is a frontrunner in enterprise-class engineering software, facilitating the entire product lifecycle from conceptual design to in-service operation. The company's integrated software suite excels in optimizing design performance across a multitude of disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, system modeling, and embedded systems. With a primary focus on the software segment, Altair Engineering operates through two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. Despite a current stock price of $83.29 and a market cap of $6.80 billion, the question arises: does the stock's valuation align with its intrinsic value?

1738363458400874496.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment for past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark, suggesting the fair trading value of a stock. Altair Engineering (ALTR, Financial) is currently assessed as modestly overvalued by GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value suggests that the stock's fair value is influenced by historical trading multiples, internal adjustments based on past business growth, and future performance estimates. As such, Altair Engineering's long-term stock return may be lower than its business growth trajectory.

1738363437731344384.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength minimizes the risk of permanent capital loss. Altair Engineering's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.27, trailing behind 60.49% of peers in the Software industry. With a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Altair Engineering's financial health is deemed fair.

1738363477648535552.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies with consistent profitability tend to be less risky, particularly those with a track record of profitability over an extended period. Altair Engineering has achieved profitability for 3 out of the past 10 years, with recent revenues of $601.60 million and a Loss Per Share of $0.21. However, its operating margin of -2.95% is lower than 61.19% of its industry counterparts. Additionally, Altair Engineering's growth prospects are a concern, with its 3-year average revenue growth rate underperforming 60.83% of the Software industry, and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -30.5%, ranking lower than 87.19% of the industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

An insightful profitability measure is the comparison of a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). A higher ROIC than WACC indicates value creation. Unfortunately, Altair Engineering's ROIC of -6.52 is below its WACC of 11.46, suggesting challenges in generating sufficient cash flow relative to capital invested.

1738363496271245312.png

Conclusion

In summary, Altair Engineering (ALTR, Financial) seems to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, but its growth ranks unfavorably compared to industry peers. For an in-depth understanding of Altair Engineering's financials, interested parties are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.