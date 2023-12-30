CEO Sean Dollinger Acquires 23,100 Shares of LQR House Inc

Author's Avatar

In a recent transaction on December 20, 2023, CEO Sean Dollinger of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) purchased 23,100 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of purchases by the insider over the past year, with a total of 132,600 shares acquired and no shares sold.

LQR House Inc operates within the technology sector, focusing on software and services. The company specializes in developing innovative solutions that cater to the needs of businesses and consumers alike. With a commitment to excellence and a forward-thinking approach, LQR House Inc strives to stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

Insider transactions are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider buy, such as the one executed by the insider, can signal confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation. Conversely, insider sells might suggest that insiders are anticipating a downturn or that the stock is overvalued.

The insider transaction history for LQR House Inc shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 3 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sells during the same period. This trend may indicate a positive outlook among those with an intimate knowledge of the company's operations and potential.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of LQR House Inc were trading at $4.6, giving the company a market capitalization of $13.557 million. This valuation places the company in the small-cap category, which is often associated with higher growth potential but also higher volatility and risk.

1738472380629577728.png

The insider's recent acquisition of shares adds to the overall positive sentiment reflected in the insider buying trends. Investors and analysts often scrutinize such insider activities to gauge the stock's potential performance. With the insider's consistent buying pattern, market participants may take a closer look at LQR House Inc's stock for further analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.