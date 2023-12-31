Michael Sentonas, President of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial), executed a sale of 10,321 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity technology firm that provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 65,771 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting the insider's trading activities within the company.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 33 insider sells. This trend provides a glimpse into the sentiment of the company's insiders regarding the stock's performance and future outlook.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading at $254.75, resulting in a market capitalization of $61,388.217 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.79, with a GF Value of $323.26, indicating that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by President Michael Sentonas adds to the data points that investors may consider when assessing the stock's valuation and the insider's perspective on the company's prospects.

