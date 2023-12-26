On December 26, 2023, Jay Snowden, President and CEO of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial), executed a sale of 172,930 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

PENN Entertainment Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing, and sports betting entertainment. The company's portfolio includes gaming and racing properties, video gaming terminal operations, and online sports betting and iGaming activities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 172,930 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for PENN Entertainment Inc indicates a balanced activity from insiders, with 3 insider buys and 3 insider sells recorded over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of PENN Entertainment Inc were trading at $25.25, resulting in a market cap of $4.036 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.57, with a GF Value of $44.47, suggesting that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership