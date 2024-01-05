Thomas Ward, Sr VP & President - RS&I Group of Snap-on Inc (NYSE:SNA), sold 1,435 shares of the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $289.91 per share, resulting in a total value of $416,111.85.

Snap-on Inc is a global provider of professional tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users. The company's products and services are critical to a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and industrial sectors.

Over the past year, Thomas Ward has sold a total of 106,578 shares of Snap-on Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to the overall insider selling trend at the company.

The insider transaction history for Snap-on Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Snap-on Inc's shares were trading at $289.91 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $15.303 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.74, which is below the industry median of 22.92 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, indicating that Snap-on Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $261.67. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.