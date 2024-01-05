Raymond James Financial Inc's Dividend Analysis

Insight into Raymond James Financial Inc's Upcoming Dividend

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on 2024-01-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-29. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Raymond James Financial Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Raymond James Financial Inc Do?

Raymond James Financial is a financial holding company whose major operations include wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and commercial banking. The company supports more than 8,000 employee and independent contractor financial advisors across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom with over $1 trillion of assets under administration as of September 2022. Approximately 90% of the company's revenue is from the U.S. and 70% is from the company's wealth-management segment.

A Glimpse at Raymond James Financial Inc's Dividend History

Raymond James Financial Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Raymond James Financial Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2002. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 21 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Raymond James Financial Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Raymond James Financial Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.59%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Raymond James Financial Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 19.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 16.70% per year. And over the past decade, Raymond James Financial Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 15.80%.

Based on Raymond James Financial Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Raymond James Financial Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.20%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Raymond James Financial Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.21.

Raymond James Financial Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Raymond James Financial Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Raymond James Financial Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Raymond James Financial Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Raymond James Financial Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 12.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 59.79% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Raymond James Financial Inc's earnings increased by approximately 26.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 67.78% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.70%, which outperforms approximately 60.16% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Raymond James Financial Inc's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics paint a picture of a financially robust company with a strong commitment to returning value to shareholders. The consistent increase in dividends over the years, coupled with a prudent payout ratio and solid profitability, underpins the sustainability of the dividend payments. Furthermore, the company's favorable growth metrics indicate a positive outlook that could support future dividend growth. Investors considering adding a dividend-paying stock to their portfolio may find Raymond James Financial Inc an attractive option, given its promising financial health and dividend track record. For those seeking to expand their portfolio with similar stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

