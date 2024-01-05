Occidental Petroleum (OXY): A Valuation Overview in Today's Market

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of 1.75% and a 3-month decline of 8.68%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.57. Investors may wonder if the stock, currently priced at $59.97, is modestly overvalued. To address this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis, inviting readers to explore the financial nuances of Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Company Snapshot: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial)

Occidental Petroleum is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a diverse portfolio of operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, the company boasted 3.8 billion barrels of net proved reserves, with a daily production average of 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent, primarily oil and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $52.60 billion and sales of $29.30 billion, Occidental Petroleum presents a compelling case for investors seeking to evaluate its fair value against the current market price.

1740742494271893504.png

Deciphering the GF Value of Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique metric that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and future business projections. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, suggesting a potential dip in future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate an undervalued stock with promising returns. At $59.97 per share, Occidental Petroleum's GF Value suggests a modest overvaluation, hinting at potentially lower long-term returns compared to its business growth.

1740742469504528384.png

Link: Explore companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can mitigate the risk of capital loss. Occidental Petroleum's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.03, ranking lower than 90.88% of its industry peers. Despite this, the company's financial strength score is a fair 5 out of 10, reflecting a stable financial position in the volatile oil and gas sector.

1740742516682059776.png

Profitability and Growth Perspectives

Occidental Petroleum's consistent profitability over the past decade, coupled with a solid operating margin of 25.42%, underscores its financial health. The company's profitability rank is a robust 7 out of 10. Additionally, Occidental Petroleum's revenue growth rate of 12.3% over three years surpasses more than half of the companies in the industry, reinforcing its competitive edge and growth potential.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Measure of Value Creation

Comparing Occidental Petroleum's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 8.64 with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 5.95 reveals the company's effectiveness in creating value for shareholders. A higher ROIC than WACC is a positive sign of a company's profitability and its ability to generate cash flow above the capital costs.

1740742538937036800.png

Final Thoughts on Occidental Petroleum's Valuation

With a fair financial condition and solid profitability, Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) appears modestly overvalued. The company's growth outperforms a significant portion of its industry peers, which could be a harbinger of future value. For a deeper dive into Occidental Petroleum's financials, investors can explore the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance.

