Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $877.87, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.43%, marked against a three-month change of 5.65%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, but a lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Business

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, with a market cap of $95.64 billion and sales of $13.1 billion, is a biotechnology leader with a focus on developing treatments for eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company boasts an operating margin of 33.65%, reflecting efficient management and strong profitability. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a diverse portfolio of marketed products, including Eylea for eye diseases, Praluent for cholesterol management, Dupixent in immunology, Libtayo in oncology, and Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis. The company's collaborative efforts with Sanofi and other partners, as well as its investments in cutting-edge technologies like RNAi and CRISPR-based gene editing, position it well for future innovation and growth.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc stands impressively at 61.12, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 10.5, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.21, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 23.3%, which outperforms better than 68.87% of 758 companies in the Biotechnology industry. Moreover, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 25.8, and the rate over the past five years is 28. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth prospects may find Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc an attractive addition to their portfolios. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

