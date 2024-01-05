Insider Sell: EVP Nicholas Donoghoe Sells Shares of AbbVie Inc

Nicholas Donoghoe, EVP, CHIEF BUS/STRAT OFFICER of AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial), has sold 2,912 shares of the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. AbbVie Inc is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's portfolio includes significant products that address cancers, immune disorders, women's health, and chronic neurological conditions.

The insider's transaction history indicates that over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,912 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for AbbVie Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of AbbVie Inc were trading at $154.72, giving the company a market capitalization of $273.61 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of AbbVie Inc stands at 42.46, which is above the industry median of 24.115 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $154.72 and a GuruFocus Value of $133.72, AbbVie Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

