Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal sold 15,000 shares of the company on December 27, 2023. The transaction was executed at a price of $180.07 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,701,050. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 122,685 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Coinbase Global Inc, with a total of 78 insider sells and only 7 insider buys over the same timeframe. Coinbase Global Inc operates as a platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. It provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. Shares of Coinbase Global Inc were trading at $180.07 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $41.61 billion. With the stock price at $180.07 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $67.22, Coinbase Global Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 2.68, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

