San Miguel Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into San Miguel Corp's Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health

San Miguel Corp (SMGBF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on 2024-01-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-04. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into San Miguel Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does San Miguel Corp Do?

San Miguel Corp is a diversified conglomerate based in the Philippines, with a strong presence in various industries. The company operates through multiple segments including food and beverage; packaging; energy; fuel and oil; and infrastructure. The bulk of its revenue is generated from the fuel and oil segments, where San Miguel Corp is involved in refining crude oil and distributing refined petroleum products.

1742851128493666304.png

A Glimpse at San Miguel Corp's Dividend History

San Miguel Corp has established a reputation for consistent dividend payments, with a history dating back to 2011. The dividends are paid out quarterly, reflecting the company's commitment to providing regular returns to its shareholders. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down San Miguel Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, San Miguel Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.33%. This indicates that investors can expect similar dividend payments over the next year, based on current projections. Additionally, San Miguel Corp has experienced an annual dividends per share growth rate of 0.40% over the past decade.

With these figures in mind, the 5-year yield on cost for San Miguel Corp stock stands at approximately 1.33%, based on current dividend yield and past growth rates.

1742851291824058368.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

When evaluating the sustainability of a dividend, it's crucial to consider the company's payout ratio. San Miguel Corp's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.00 as of 2023-09-30, which may suggest that the company is not distributing earnings as dividends or that there's an anomaly in the data. Furthermore, San Miguel Corp's profitability rank is 7 out of 10, indicating good profitability prospects and consistent net profit over the last decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must demonstrate solid growth metrics. San Miguel Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a positive growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of 13.90%, outperforming approximately 70.58% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on San Miguel Corp's Dividend Prospects

In conclusion, San Miguel Corp's consistent dividend payments, modest growth rate, and strong profitability and growth metrics paint a promising picture for value investors. While the payout ratio currently shows an anomaly, the company's overall financial health suggests a capacity to maintain its dividend policy. Investors should consider these factors when assessing San Miguel Corp as a potential addition to their dividend portfolios. For those interested in high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener for further exploration.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.