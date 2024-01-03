Zai Lab Ltd Chairperson & CEO Ying Du Sells 8,380 Shares

On January 3, 2024, Ying Du, Chairperson & CEO of Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB, Financial), executed a sale of 8,380 shares in the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,380 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling pattern.

The insider transaction history for Zai Lab Ltd indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Zai Lab Ltd's shares were trading at $26.12 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.663 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.34, with a GuruFocus Value of $77.61, suggesting that Zai Lab Ltd is categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

