PubMatic Inc CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 16,864 Shares

On January 3, 2024, Steven Pantelick, the CFO of PubMatic Inc (PUBM, Financial), sold 16,864 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. PubMatic Inc is a technology company that provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. It is known for its publisher-focused sell-side platform that brings efficiency and value to the advertising ecosystem.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 80,440 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for PubMatic Inc shows a pattern of 51 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of PubMatic Inc were trading at $15.71, giving the company a market cap of $775.647 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 509.33, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 27.325 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $15.71 and a GF Value of $23.18, PubMatic Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

