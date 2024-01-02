On January 2, 2024, Michael Stivala, President & CEO of Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH, Financial), executed a sale of 45,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Suburban Propane Partners LP is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil, and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity. The company operates in various locations across the United States, providing energy solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Suburban Propane Partners LP shows a pattern of insider sales, with 6 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP were trading at $17.37, resulting in a market cap of $1.110 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.93, which is below both the industry median of 14.73 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the current share price of $17.37 and the GuruFocus Value of $16.51, Suburban Propane Partners LP has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership