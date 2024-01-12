Brian Brown, Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares in the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $7.92 per share, resulting in a total value of $158,400.

AvePoint Inc specializes in data management solutions that help organizations ensure data security, compliance, and optimized performance. The company offers a suite of software and services for Microsoft 365 data management, which includes solutions for migration, protection, and compliance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 130,000 shares of AvePoint Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction by the insider is part of a series of sales that have occurred over the last year.

The insider transaction history for AvePoint Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 8 recorded insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of AvePoint Inc were trading at $7.92, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.434 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The consistent selling by insiders at AvePoint Inc may be of interest to market watchers and shareholders.

