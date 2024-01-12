Udemy Inc Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares

Eren Bali, a director at Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial), has sold 15,000 shares of the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Udemy Inc is an online learning and teaching marketplace with over 155,000 courses and 40 million learners worldwide. The platform allows experts to create and share paid and free courses, helping individuals learn new skills and achieve their goals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 154,188 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Udemy Inc indicates a trend of more frequent sales than purchases among insiders. There have been 60 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Udemy Inc were trading at $14.11 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $1.982 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares.

The information provided in this article is based on regulatory filings and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of the stock or the insider's trading activities.

