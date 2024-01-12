US Global Investors Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of US Global Investors Inc's Dividend

US Global Investors Inc (GROW, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on 2024-01-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into US Global Investors Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does US Global Investors Inc Do?

US Global Investors Inc is a registered investment advisory firm. The company furnishes an investment program for each of the clients it manages and determines, subject to overall supervision by the applicable board of trustees of the clients, the clients' investments pursuant to an advisory agreement. US Global manages the following business segments: Investment management services; and Corporate Investments. It derives all its revenue from Investment management services.

A Glimpse at US Global Investors Inc's Dividend History

US Global Investors Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2007. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down US Global Investors Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, US Global Investors Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.12% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.12%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, US Global Investors Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 44.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 29.40% per year. And over the past decade, US Global Investors Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -1.60%.

Based on US Global Investors Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of US Global Investors Inc stock as of today is approximately 11.32%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, US Global Investors Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.44.

US Global Investors Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks US Global Investors Inc's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. US Global Investors Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and US Global Investors Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. US Global Investors Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 51.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 86.55% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion

In conclusion, while US Global Investors Inc's dividend payments, dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics paint a picture of a company with a stable dividend profile, investors should continue to monitor these indicators for any signs of change. The company's strong revenue growth and reasonable payout ratio suggest a dividend that could be sustainable in the medium term, but the negative dividend growth rate over the past decade warrants cautious optimism. Will US Global Investors Inc continue to provide value to its shareholders through dividends, or will adjustments be necessary? Keeping an eye on the company's financial health and market position will be key to answering this question. For those seeking dividend opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

