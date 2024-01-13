Twilio Inc CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,581 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO), a company that provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate real-time communications within software applications, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, CFO Aidan Viggiano, sold 6,581 shares of the company on January 2, 2024. Aidan Viggiano has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 48,475 shares and making no purchases. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 6,581 shares at a price of $72.2 per share, resulting in a transaction value of approximately $475,245.2. The insider transaction history at Twilio Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 43 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. This trend can provide insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance. Twilio Inc's stock was trading at $72.2 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.497 billion. Regarding valuation, Twilio Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5, with a GF Value of $144.75. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors and market watchers, the insider's sell activity, combined with the current valuation metrics, may offer important data points when considering the stock's potential and the company's outlook.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership