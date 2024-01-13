Datadog Inc CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), a company specializing in monitoring and analytics for cloud-scale applications, has reported an insider sell transaction by CEO Olivier Pomel. According to the SEC Filing on January 3, 2024, the insider sold 85,637 shares of the company. Datadog Inc provides a SaaS-based data analytics platform that enables multiple teams to work collaboratively on the infrastructure, application performance, and logs. The platform assists organizations in improving agility, increasing efficiency, and providing end-to-end visibility across the application and organization. These capabilities are provided on a scalable, cloud-native data analytics platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Over the past year, Olivier Pomel has sold a total of 1,195,768 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Datadog Inc, with a total of 91 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $112.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $38.108 billion. The stock's price on that day represents a significant undervaluation according to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $188.26, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, an adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market, the company's performance, and other factors before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

