Wayfair Inc CTO Fiona Tan Sells 17,266 Shares

Fiona Tan, Chief Technology Officer of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), executed a sale of 17,266 shares in the company on January 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $54.99 per share, resulting in a total value of $949,441.34.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Its digital platform offers 14 million items from more than 11,000 global suppliers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and operates throughout North America and Europe.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 69,112 shares of Wayfair Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 48 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Wayfair Inc's shares were trading at $54.99 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.529 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.81, indicating that Wayfair Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value estimate of $68.00 per share.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

