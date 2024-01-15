Insider Buying: CEO Timothy Wentworth Acquires 10,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Timothy Wentworth, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA, Financial), has increased the insider's stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 shares on January 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a pattern of insider activity that includes 3 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the past year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is a leading pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company operates a vast network of drug stores, providing a range of pharmacy and healthcare services. It also has a significant presence in retail and wholesale pharmacy across the United States and Europe. The company's portfolio includes several well-known retail and business brands, and it is known for its commitment to providing accessible healthcare services.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition by the CEO reflects a continued confidence in the company's prospects.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc were trading at $24.22, resulting in a market cap of $21.98 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.62, surpassing both the industry median of 28.465 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to the industry and the company's own trading history.

However, with a current share price of $24.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $43.54, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.56, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

1744389179552362496.png

The insider trend image above illustrates the recent insider transactions, providing a visual representation of the buying and selling activities within the company by its insiders.

1744389197118107648.png

The GF Value image provides a visual guide to the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value, indicating that the current market price offers a potentially attractive entry point compared to the estimated true value of the shares.

The consistent insider buying activity, particularly the recent purchase by CEO Timothy Wentworth, alongside the stock's valuation metrics, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and looking for potential investment opportunities based on perceived undervaluation.

