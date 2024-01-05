On January 5, 2024, David Kirn, CEO of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT, Financial), executed a sale of 102,303 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $19.15 each, resulting in a total sale amount that can be calculated based on the provided share price and quantity.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies to treat serious genetic and rare diseases with high unmet medical need. The company's proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform is designed to develop customized gene delivery vehicles to deliver genes to specific tissues in the body, providing potential treatments for a variety of diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 156,273 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells during this timeframe.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc had a market capitalization of $867.043 million, with the stock trading at $19.15 per share.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.8, indicating that the company was modestly undervalued according to the GF Value, which was calculated at $23.92 per share. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

