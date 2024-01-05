On January 5, 2024, Douglas Godshall, President & CEO of ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company offers innovative solutions that are designed to simplify complex procedures, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 47 insider sells for ShockWave Medical Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of ShockWave Medical Inc were trading at $200.05, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.598 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.08, which is above the industry median of 29.475 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $200.05 and a GF Value of $524.19, ShockWave Medical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38. This indicates that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

