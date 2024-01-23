George Kurtz, President and CEO of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial), executed a sale of 100,000 shares in the company on January 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity technology firm that provides endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services. The company's cloud-delivered solutions are designed to detect and prevent breaches, as well as automate security operations and incident response.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 510,091 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 34 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading at $283.96, resulting in a market capitalization of $68.045 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.87, with a GuruFocus Value of $327.35, suggesting that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc was modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

