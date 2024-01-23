Agiliti Inc CEO Thomas Leonard Sells 27,558 Shares

Thomas Leonard, the CEO of Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI), sold 27,558 shares of the company on January 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at a price of $7.31 per share, which resulted in a transaction amounting to approximately $201,469.98.

Agiliti Inc is a company that operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical equipment management and services to a variety of healthcare facilities across the United States. The company's services include equipment rental, sales, maintenance, and professional services, all aimed at helping healthcare providers improve their operations and patient care.

Over the past year, Thomas Leonard has sold a total of 310,464 shares of Agiliti Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Agiliti Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Agiliti Inc shares were trading at $7.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $974.925 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.39, with a GuruFocus Value of $18.52 for Agiliti Inc. This valuation suggests that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors may want to think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

