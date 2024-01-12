On January 12, 2024, the insider, Ellen Whittemore, EVP and General Counsel of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial), executed a sale of 3,252 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Wynn Resorts Ltd is a developer and operator of high-end hotels and casinos. The company operates in the United States and Macau, with flagship properties including Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Macau. The company's resorts offer a full range of amenities, including hotel rooms, retail space, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,815 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Ellen Whittemore is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at Wynn Resorts Ltd, which has seen 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd were trading at $94.07, resulting in a market capitalization of $10.632 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 1,176.38, significantly above both the industry median of 20.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

