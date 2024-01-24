Compass Diversified Holdings's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Potential of CODI's Dividend

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on 2024-01-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-17. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Compass Diversified Holdings's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Compass Diversified Holdings Do?

Compass Diversified Holdings is a diversified business conglomerate based in the United States having two groups: branded consumer business and niche industrial business. Branded consumer businesses are characterized as those businesses that capitalize on a valuable brand name in their respective market sector. It includes 5.11, Ergobaby, Liberty Safe, and Velocity Outdoor. Niche industrial businesses are characterized as those businesses that focus on manufacturing and selling particular products and industrial services within a specific market sector. It includes Advanced Circuits, Arnold, Foam Fabricators, and Sterno. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other International areas.

A Glimpse at Compass Diversified Holdings's Dividend History

Compass Diversified Holdings has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2006. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Compass Diversified Holdings's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Compass Diversified Holdings currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.64% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.64%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Compass Diversified Holdings's annual dividend growth rate was -11.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -5.10% per year. And over the past decade, Compass Diversified Holdings's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -1.60%.

Based on Compass Diversified Holdings's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Compass Diversified Holdings stock as of today is approximately 3.57%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Compass Diversified Holdings's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Compass Diversified Holdings's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Compass Diversified Holdings's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Compass Diversified Holdings's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Compass Diversified Holdings's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Compass Diversified Holdings's revenue has increased by approximately 14.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 73.19% of global competitors.

Comprehensive Conclusion on CODI's Dividend Profile

Investors in Compass Diversified Holdings can find encouragement in the company's consistent dividend payments and the potential for sustained profitability as indicated by its profitability rank. However, they should also be mindful of the negative dividend growth rates over the past few years. The payout ratio, currently at 0.00, does not provide immediate concern for dividend sustainability, but it is essential to monitor how this figure evolves alongside the company's earnings. With a solid growth rank and impressive revenue growth rates, Compass Diversified Holdings appears to be on a positive trajectory that could support future dividend stability and growth. As always, value investors should continue to analyze the company's financial health and market position when considering the stock for their portfolios.

