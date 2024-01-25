Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. Its MicroStrategy Mobile app enables organizations to rapidly build rich, mobile applications to deliver analytics combined with transactions, multimedia, and custom workflows to mobile devices. Usher is a digital credential and identity intelligence product.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc, which shows a total of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $480.74, resulting in a market capitalization of $8.34 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 386.82, significantly above both the industry median of 26.78 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.65, with a current trading price of $480.74 and a GF Value of $290.77, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at MicroStrategy Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the disparity between the stock's current price and its estimated intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued at its current trading price.

