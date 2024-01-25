Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of BK's Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on 2024-02-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-19. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Bank of New York Mellon Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Bank of New York Mellon Corp Do?

Bank of New York Mellon Corp is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with about $44.3 trillion in under custody and administration (as of Dec. 31, 2022), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $1.8 trillion in assets.

1747922238021103616.png

A Glimpse at Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Dividend History

Bank of New York Mellon Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2010, earning it the title of a dividend achiever, reserved for companies with at least 14 consecutive years of dividend increases. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Bank of New York Mellon Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Bank of New York Mellon Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.89% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.07%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 6.40%, which increased to 9.70% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.10%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Bank of New York Mellon Corp stock as of today is approximately 4.59%.

1747922392178552832.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-12-31, Bank of New York Mellon Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.40, indicating a balanced approach to dividend distribution and earnings retention. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's profitability rank is 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company's consistent positive net income over the past decade further solidifies its financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Bank of New York Mellon Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests a fair growth outlook. However, the company's revenue and earnings growth rates indicate some challenges. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's revenue has grown at an average rate of 4.90% per year, underperforming approximately 52.54% of global competitors. The 3-year EPS growth rate has decreased by about -7.70% per year on average, underperforming approximately 67.49% of global competitors. Additionally, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -1.00% underperforms approximately 68.08% of global competitors, highlighting areas for potential improvement.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a strong history of dividend payments and has demonstrated growth in its dividend per share over the years, investors should consider the company's moderate payout ratio, fair profitability, and mixed growth metrics when evaluating the sustainability of future dividends. With a balanced approach to dividends and earnings retention, the company appears to be maintaining a prudent financial strategy. However, the underperformance in revenue and earnings growth compared to peers suggests that investors should keep an eye on the company's strategic initiatives to improve these metrics. For those seeking to diversify their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.