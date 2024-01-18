Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Faces Headwinds in Q1 2024 with Net Earnings and Sales Decline

Challenging Quarter Leads to Decreased Earnings and Sales Despite Stable Shipment Volumes

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Earnings: Decreased to $1.1 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.57 per share in Q1 2023.
  • Net Sales: Dropped by 27.1% to $121.7 million from $166.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Narrowed to 5.2% from 10.7% in the prior year quarter.
  • Capital Expenditures: Increased to $12.3 million from $8.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the quarter with $85.6 million, a decrease from $125.7 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.
  • Dividends: Paid a special cash dividend of $2.50 per share and a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share.
Article's Main Image

On January 18, 2024, Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended December 30, 2023. The company, which is the largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications in the United States, faced significant headwinds during the quarter.

Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN, Financial) reported a notable decrease in net earnings to $1.1 million, or $0.06 per share, from $11.1 million, or $0.57 per share, in the same period a year ago. This decline was partly due to a $3.3 million gain on the sale of property, plant, and equipment included in the prior year's earnings. The company's performance was adversely affected by the narrowing of spreads between selling prices and raw material costs, as well as increased unit manufacturing costs due to lower production levels.

Net sales saw a significant reduction, falling 27.1% to $121.7 million from $166.9 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in average selling prices. Shipment volume remained essentially unchanged, indicating that the sales decline was not due to a reduction in the quantity of goods sold but rather price pressures. The company's gross margin also suffered, narrowing to 5.2% from 10.7% in the prior year quarter, further reflecting the impact of reduced selling prices and higher operating costs.

1747952418131341312.png

Financial Position and Capital Allocation

Despite the challenges faced in the first quarter, Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN, Financial) generated $21.8 million of cash from operating activities, although this was a decrease from $33.0 million in the prior year. The reduction in receivables and inventories provided $16.3 million in working capital during the current quarter. Capital expenditures for the quarter increased to $12.3 million from $8.2 million in the prior year quarter, with the company planning to invest up to approximately $30.0 million for the fiscal year 2024, focusing on modernizing facilities and advancing growth initiatives.

The company also returned value to shareholders by paying a special cash dividend totaling $48.6 million, or $2.50 per share, in addition to its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share. At the end of the quarter, Insteel had $85.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings outstanding on its $100.0 million revolving credit facility.

Outlook and Management Commentary

Despite the difficult first quarter, H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s President and CEO, expressed optimism about the remainder of fiscal 2024.

With pricing turning upward and inventory liquidations substantially complete, we believe that we are past some of the headwinds that adversely affected results during 2023 and the first quarter of 2024,"
Woltz commented. He also highlighted positive customer sentiment and an improving macroeconomic outlook, including potential increased demand from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN, Financial) remains focused on navigating market conditions, strengthening its leadership positions, and optimizing operations for long-term success. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide further insights into its performance and strategies.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN, Financial) presents a case of resilience amidst market challenges, with a strong focus on capital allocation and strategic investments poised to capitalize on future market improvements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Insteel Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.