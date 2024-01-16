On January 16, 2024, Bart Volkmer, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), executed a sale of 7,025 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Dropbox Inc is a service company offering a platform for sharing and collaborating on content. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content across various devices. Dropbox has grown to become a significant player in the cloud storage and collaborative workspace sectors.

According to the data, the insider has sold a total of 103,719 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during the same period.

The insider transaction history for Dropbox Inc indicates a pattern of 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, Dropbox Inc's shares were trading at $31.31, resulting in a market capitalization of $10.678 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.90, which is below the industry median of 26.86 and also below the historical median price-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc.

With the current share price of $31.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $29.25, Dropbox Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

