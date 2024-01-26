EVP Rene Yoakum Sells 15,000 Shares of Remitly Global Inc

Rene Yoakum, EVP, Customer and Culture at Remitly Global Inc, executed a sale of 15,000 shares in the company on January 16, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Remitly Global Inc is a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. The company offers remittance and financial services that aim to be reliable, easy to use, and cost-effective.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 120,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year at Remitly Global Inc.

The insider transaction history for Remitly Global Inc indicates a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year. Specifically, there have been 2 insider buys and 23 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading at $17.89 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.992 billion.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future performance. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions may be subject to various personal financial needs or strategies and do not always indicate the company's operational performance or future outlook.

