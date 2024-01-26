Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDYN), sold 15,000 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12.58 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $188,700.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is a digital engineering services company that provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services. The company specializes in technology solutions that leverage the latest in cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 119,296 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc were trading at $12.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $963.018 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.65, with a GuruFocus Value of $19.45. This valuation suggests that Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is currently categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership