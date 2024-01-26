Jonathan Lin, EVP, GM, Data Center Services at Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial), executed a sale of 624 shares in the company on January 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,574 shares of Equinix Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.

Equinix Inc is a global provider of data center services, offering a platform for customers to interconnect infrastructure and deliver a wide range of digital services. The company's data centers are strategically located in 26 countries on five continents, providing a high level of connectivity for its customers.

The insider transaction history at Equinix Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 53 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Equinix Inc were trading at $809.66, resulting in a market capitalization of $74.519 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 85.35, which is above the industry median of 17.875 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $809.66 and a GuruFocus Value of $832.62, Equinix Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Equinix Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.