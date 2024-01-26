Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) Reports Decline in Q4 Earnings Amidst Market Challenges

Loan Growth and Capital Expansion Highlighted Despite Earnings Pressure

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported $243 million for Q4, a decrease from $645 million year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q4 EPS at $0.15, down from $0.42 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased by 10% year-over-year to $1,316 million in Q4.
  • Noninterest Income: Fell by 19% year-over-year, impacted by mark-to-market on pay-fixed swaptions.
  • Average Total Loans and Leases: Increased by 2% from the year-ago quarter to $121.2 billion.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1): Increased by 15 basis points to 10.25%.
  • Credit Quality: Net charge-offs at 0.31% of average total loans and leases for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN, Financial) released its 8-K filing on January 19, 2024, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter of 2023. The regional bank holding company, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with a network across eight Midwestern states, reported a decrease in net income and earnings per share compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The bank's performance was influenced by various challenges, including a special FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund assessment and a mark-to-market loss on its hedging program.

1748315572522774528.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

The bank's earnings per common share for the quarter were $0.15, a decrease from the prior quarter and year-ago quarter. The decline was attributed to notable items, primarily related to the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund special assessment and the mark-to-market of the pay-fixed swaptions hedging program, which reduced pre-tax income by $74 million. Net interest income and noninterest income also saw declines from the prior quarter and year-ago quarter.

Capital and Liquidity Strength

Huntington's capital ratios improved, with the CET1 risk-based capital ratio increasing to 10.25%. The bank also reported robust liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents and available contingent borrowing capacity totaling $93 billion at the end of the quarter. This capital expansion is significant for the bank and the industry, as it provides a buffer against potential losses and supports future growth.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

The bank's average total deposits and loans showed growth from the prior quarter and year-ago quarter, indicating continued momentum in consumer deposit gathering and loan origination. However, net interest income decreased due to a lower net interest margin, reflecting higher cost of funds and an increase in deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank. Noninterest income was affected by the unfavorable mark-to-market on the pay-fixed swaptions program.

"We are pleased to deliver fourth quarter results highlighted by the continuation of our organic growth efforts with sustained deposit and loan growth as well as the further expansion of common equity tier 1 capital,” said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO.

Analysis of Company Performance

Despite the challenges faced in the fourth quarter, Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN, Financial) managed to grow its loan portfolio and maintain strong credit quality, with net charge-offs of 0.31% of average total loans and leases. The bank's strategic initiatives, including expanding into new markets and focusing on customer relationships, have positioned it for potential growth opportunities in the coming year.

For a more detailed analysis of Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN, Financial)'s financial performance, including full financial tables and metrics, please visit the 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete earnings report and consider the bank's strategic positioning and capital strength when evaluating its performance and potential for value creation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Huntington Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.