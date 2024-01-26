GitLab Inc's Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec Robin Schulman Sells 47,559 Shares

Author's Avatar

Robin Schulman, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary of GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial), executed a sale of 47,559 shares in the company on January 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. GitLab Inc is a software company that provides a DevOps platform to collaborate on software development and IT operations. The platform integrates with several stages of the DevOps lifecycle, including planning, source code management, and CI/CD.

The insider's transaction resulted in the disposition of shares at a price of $65.64 each, which calculates to a total sale value of approximately $3,122,477.76. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in GitLab Inc has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 47,559 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history at GitLab Inc shows a trend of more frequent sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 35 insider sells. This pattern of insider activity can provide a broader context for interpreting individual transactions.

On the valuation front, GitLab Inc's shares were trading at $65.64 on the date of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.33 billion.

1748405367718604800.png

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and potential. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

It is important to consider the broader market conditions, company performance, and other investment metrics in conjunction with insider trading patterns when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.