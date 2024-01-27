Pliant Therapeutics Inc CFO Keith Cummings Sells 9,781 Shares

Keith Cummings, the CFO of Pliant Therapeutics Inc, sold 9,781 shares of the company on January 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.23 per share, resulting in a total value of $168,553.63. Pliant Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing treatments for fibrotic diseases. The company's research seeks to target the underlying biological mechanisms that lead to fibrosis, aiming to create therapies that can halt or reverse the fibrotic process. Keith Cummings has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 69,512 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Pliant Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. 1748518122740051968.png On the valuation front, Pliant Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $17.23 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of $1.000 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 5.49, indicating that Pliant Therapeutics Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $3.14. 1748518140477763584.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

