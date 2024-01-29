What's Driving ACM Research Inc's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $1.32 billion, the stock is trading at $21.86, reflecting a 6.24% loss over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, ACMR has gained 16.99% over the past three months. This performance is particularly interesting when considering the company's GF Value, which currently stands at $34.26, down from a past GF Value of $56.44. The current GF Valuation suggests that investors should think twice, as it may be a possible value trap, contrasting with the past valuation which indicated the stock was significantly undervalued.

ACM Research Inc: A Semiconductor Industry Innovator

ACM Research Inc, operating within the dynamic semiconductors industry, specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is crucial for semiconductor manufacturers, as it is used in various manufacturing steps to remove particles and contaminants, thereby improving the yield of integrated circuits or chips. ACMR's innovative technologies, such as space alternated phase shift and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation, provide microscopic-level cleaning that is both effective and damage-free for advanced semiconductor wafers. 1749451312170332160.png

Assessing ACM Research's Profitability

ACMR's financial health is reflected in its impressive Profitability Rank of 8/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 17.97%, outperforming 80.25% of 962 companies in the industry. Additionally, ACMR's ROE is at 10.41%, ROA at 5.56%, and ROIC at 10.00%, each surpassing the industry median. The company has also maintained profitability for 7 out of the past 10 years, showcasing its consistent performance. 1749451330855956480.png

ACMR's Growth Trajectory

ACMR's growth prospects are equally robust, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is an impressive 47.00%, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 31.10%, both rates outperforming the majority of their peers. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 31.29%. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 26.40%, indicating strong earnings potential. 1749451348186820608.png

Investor Confidence in ACM Research

Notable investors have taken positions in ACMR, signaling confidence in the company's future. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 24,800 shares, representing a 0.04% share percentage, while Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) owns 10,000 shares, accounting for 0.02% of the company. These investments by major holders underscore the potential they see in ACMR's market position and growth trajectory.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, ACM Research Inc holds a strong position in the market. Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial) has a market cap of $1.17 billion, Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR, Financial) is valued at $1.08 billion, and Aehr Test Systems (AEHR, Financial) stands at $488.995 million. ACMR's market cap of $1.32 billion places it at the forefront of these close competitors, indicating its significant presence within the semiconductor industry.

Conclusion

In summary, ACM Research Inc's recent stock performance has been a mixed bag, with a short-term decline but a substantial gain over the past three months. The current GF Valuation suggests caution, contrasting with the previous period where the stock was seen as significantly undervalued. ACMR's strong profitability and exceptional growth, coupled with the confidence shown by major investors, position the company well within the competitive semiconductor industry. As the market continues to evolve, ACM Research Inc's innovative technologies and financial health may continue to attract investor interest and drive its market position against competitors like Indie Semiconductor, Ichor Holdings, and Aehr Test Systems.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.