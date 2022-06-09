Jun 09, 2022 / 05:15PM GMT

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Back to this session. Really delighted and honored to have the team from Analog Devices join us this morning. Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Lucarelli, the Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A. And what we'll do is we'll start with a few of my questions, but please feel free to raise your hand if you have anything else that you want to bring up, and we'll try and have some time at the end for your questions as well. But welcome, Prashanth. I really appreciate you being here.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research AnalystAnd maybe, Prashanth, just as a high level, maybe set the stage, a lot of macro crosscurrents. And there almost seems to be a disconnect in that semiconductor industry feeling very strong, investors feeling very nervous. So set us straight, what are you seeing from a demand perspective?-<