Jun 01, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Stacy Aaron Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for coming today. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor and semi-cap space here at Bernstein. And it's my honor to introduce our guest, the President and CEO of Analog Devices, Mr. Vincent Roche.



Before I start, I want to mention, if you want to ask a question, then look on the inside cover of your program, there is a QR code. You can scan that. That will take you to our Q&A forum. It's called pigeon hole and you can put your questions in there, and we will leave time for those at the end.



So look, of all the companies I cover Analog Devices is one of the most respected. They've got an extremely high-quality franchise in the analog space, particularly as it relates to signal conversion and processing. Over the last 10 plus years, they've had a rationalization program of their product portfolio and manufacturing footprint. They are one of a few folks to get out of mobile early enough to actually get paid to do it, and increasingly focused their pr